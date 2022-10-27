Thaggedhe Le Trailer Brings on Whodunit Murder Thriller

Advertisement

Young hero Naveen Chandra’s upcoming flick Thaggedhe Le directed by Srinivas Raju of Dandupalyam fame under Bhadra Productions is gearing up for its theatrical release. The movie intrigued everyone with striking first look poster and teaser.

Now continuing the momentum makers released the stunning trailer. Going by the trailer, Thaggedhe Le is highly intriguing and rustic mass entertainer. Naveen Chandra gets married to a girl, but he is not a decent guy. He appears to be suffering from Compulsive Sexual Behaviour.

As the investigation continues, the cops make some interesting discoveries in the murder. The trailer now follows the whodunit template, but with the introduction of the fearsome Dandupalya gang, the tables have been turned.

The trailer introduces the lead cast and every character looks skeptical. Ravi Shankar’s ferocious act in the end is the major highlight. The rich visuals and Charan Arjun arresting background score impressed everyone.

The movie Thaggedhe Le is carrying decent buzz. Apart from Naveen Chandra, Thaggedhe Le also has Divya Pillai, Raja Ravindra, Naga Babu, Ananya Sen Gupta, Ravi Shankar, Ayyappa Sharma and Prudhvi in the crucial roles. Venkat Prasad is handling the cinematography whereas Garry BH is the editor of this film.