AP Legislative Council adjourned without passing three capitals bill

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council deputy chairman Reddy Subrahmanyam on Wednesday adjourned the proceedings for the day amidst intense bickering between the ruling YSRCP and the Opposition TDP members.

The proceedings were adjourned without passing the two crucial bills – the AP Capital Region Development Authority Act and the AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of all Regions Bill 2020. The bill is the first step for the ruling YSRCP dispensation in decentralizing the state’s capital between Amaravati, Visakhapatnam and Kurnool. The issue is already pending in the High Court. Farmers who gave 35,000 acres of land in Amaravati had petitioned against the Andhra Pradesh government’s move to trifurcate the state.

On Tuesday, the YSRCP leaders presented the two Bills before the Assembly Speaker Tamineni Sitaram who passed the two bills. The Bills were passed without any protest as the TDP boycotted the Assembly proceedings on Tuesday. The YSRCP dispensation enjoys a majority of 151 in the 175-member Assembly. However, it has only nine members in the legislative council, out of 58, while the TDP enjoys a majority of 28.

On Wednesday, the Bills were introduced in the AP Legislative Council. However, TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu moved a notice under Rule 90 of the business rules pointing out that no discussion should be taken up in the AP Legislative Council as the issue is pending with the select committee. However, Yanamala Ramakrishundu asked the government to first introduce the appropriation bill and later discussion can be taken up on the two crucial bills – the AP Capital Region Development Authority Act and the AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of all Regions Bill 2020.

At this juncture, the ruling party members obstructed Yanamala’s speech which triggered a war of words between the TDP and YSRCP leaders. When Nara Lokesh, a member of the AP Legislative Council, was checking messages on his mobile, endowments minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao barged towards him. TDP MLC Beedha Ravichander stopped Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao which almost led to a fisticufs between the two leaders. The leaders of both the parties had to intervene to pacify Beedha Ravichander and Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao. As the House was not in order, Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council deputy chairman Reddy Subrahmanyam adjourned the proceedings. The AP Legislative Assembly session was held only for two days and ended on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the arrest of former minister and TDP deputy leader Atchannaidu rocked the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council with the TDP MLCs accusing the YSRCP government of arresting their leaders out of sheer political vendetta. Raising the issue, TDP MLC Jagadeshwar said the arrest of Atchannaidu by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) from his house in Srikakulam district early Friday had raised many questions. He questioned the rationale behind deploying more than 300 policemen who scaled the compound wall of Atchannaidu’s house, barged in and arrested him. The timing of the arrests also raised doubts. Further, he said no prior notice was given to the TDP leader before his arrest. The manner in which Atchannaidu was arrested and the warnings issued by ruling the ruling YSRCP government was only to intimidate and instill a sense of fear among the TDP cadre, he said. Further, he slammed the state government for being vindictive and stated that the YSRCP ruling is suppressing the voice of BC leaders.