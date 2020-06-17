KCR pledges support to PM on national security

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao on Wednesday expressed his deep anguish over the killing of 20 Army personnel on the Indo-China border by the Chinese troops.

Taking part in the video-conference addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Telangana CM pledged his support to the central government stating that internal security should not be compromised at any cost. “This is the time when everyone should be united and speak in one voice. No one should politicise the issue. We should give a befitting reply to any country that questions the sovereignty and integrity of India,” KCR told the Prime Minister. The PM and all the CMs observed a two-minute silence as a mark of respect to the martyred soldiers

Before addressing the video-conference on the corona situation in India, the PM asserted that the sacrifices made by the soldiers will not go in vain. “I am deeply distressed after the news of the attack on our brave soldiers. We will not allow the sacrifices of our soldiers to go waste. India does not want any disputes. We will retaliate if provoked. Our restraint should not be seen as weakness. India’s sovereignty is supreme and will not tolerate any intrusion,” the PM said in a stern warning to China.