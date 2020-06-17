Tollywood & Bollywood reel Army heroes pay tribute to real soldiers

The stories of Army personnel are stuff of courage and sacrifice. They are the stories of sweat, blood and glory. Not surprising then that the portrayal of men in uniform is often the dream role for reel heroes. The Indian film industry had often cashed in on the true stories of extraordinary courage and fearlessness, providing a glimpse into the kind of heroism Indian soldiers display in hostile conditions in high altitudes braving even sub-zero temperatures. The stories of the soldiers’ courage have often been the dream themes of Telugu film industry or Tollywood.

Chiranjeevi who essayed the role of an ex-army officer in 2006 blockbuster Stalin took to the Twitter handle to express grief and condolences to the families of the soldiers who were killed in hand-to-hand combat with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). “My heart goes out to the bereaved families of 20 brave Indian soldiers incl. Telugu boy Col.Bikkumalla Santhosh babu. Despite the tragic loss, his parents call it a privilege to make this supreme sacrifice for our nation.Salute their bravery & pray for strength to the families,” Chiranjeevi tweeted.

In Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India, Chiranjeevi’s nephew Allu Arjun as Surya played the role of a soldier in the Army. The movie did not fare well at the box office, but Allu Arjun always wanted to wear the Army fatigues. “When this script first came to me, I felt truly proud and wanted to do this,” he had said. “Salute to our brave soldiers who were martyred at #GalwanValley. My deepest condolences to the families. Forever grateful for their sacrifice. Jai Hind,” tweeted Allu Arjun. In the Konidela family, Nagababu’s son and Kanche hero Varun Tej was the first to express his grief. “Saluting to the brave soldiers who were martyred at the #GalwanValley My heartfelt condolences to their families!” he tweeted.

In Sarileru Neekevvaru, Mahesh Babu as Ajay Krishna had played the role of an army major posted in Kashmir. The movie was a commercial hit at the box office. “Deeply disturbed and saddened to learn that our soldiers were martyred at #GalwanValley. Your sacrifice for the nation will forever be etched in our hearts. We salute your bravery and patriotism. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Jai Hind,” Mahesh Babu tweeted.

Nagarjuna had also essayed the role of an Army officer in more than one film. He played as Major Padmapani Acharya in the 2003 war film ‘LOC Kargil’ and as Major Raveendra in Payanam (Journey). “Respect and gratitude to our brave soldiers. #IndiaChinaFaceOff #IndianArmy,” Nagarjuna tweeted.

Pawan Kalyan is an exception though as his actions speak louder than his words. The actor-turned politician had recently donated Rs 1 crore to the Kendriya Sainik Board on the occasion of the Armed Forces Flag Day. He often extols the Indian army at every possible occasion. As a matter of fact, the middle name of his party – Sena – means Army.

Bollywood was quick to pour its grief on Twitter. Amitabh Bacchan or Big B as Indians lovingly call him was quick to invoke “Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon, Zaraa Aankh Mein Bhar Lo Paani, Jo Shahid Hue Hain Unki, Zaraa Yaad Karo Qurbaani.” He then saluted the Indian Army on Twitter. “They sacrificed their lives to protect our country , to keep us safe and secure. SALUTE Indian Army Officers and Jawans ! JAI HIND,” he tweeted. ‘Major Saab’, ‘Lakshya’, ‘ Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo’ are a few films where Amitabh played the role of an Army officer.

“Deeply saddened by the death of our bravehearts in #GalwanValley. We will forever be indebted to them for their invaluable service to the nation. My heartfelt condolences to their families,” tweeted Akshay Kumar who was probably the only Indian actor to have donned the role of Army, Navy and Air Force officer for which he even received a national award.

Hrithik Roshan, who played a perfect officer as Karan Shergill in Lakshya tweeted “it leaves me with a heavy heart to know of the lives lost in Ladakh & the unrest we are faced with. Our defence stands tall on the ground. My highest respect to the martyred.”