Mortal remains of Santosh Babu taken to Suryapet

The mortal remains of Colonel Santosh Babu (37), the commanding officer of 16th battalion of Bihar Regiment, who was killed in hand-to-hand combat with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), was brought to the Hakimpet Air Force Station in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Telangana Governor Tamisai Soundarajan, Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali and DGP Mahender Reddy have reached the Hakimpet Air Force station to pay their tributes. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, in a statement, instructed his cabinet colleague Jagadish Reddy, as the state government representative, to oversee arrangements for receiving the body till the last rites are performed. The CM stated that the state government will stand by the bereaved family. Santosh Babu is survived by his wife, daughter and son, who reside in New Delhi and have arrived in Hyderabad. After the ceremonial wreath-laying and parade at AFS Hakimpet, where all officers of Colonel-rank and above will pay their last respects, the mortal remains will be carried to his native town Suryapet by road for cremation with full military honours.

Santosh Babu was posted at the Indo-China border for more than two years and was to be transferred to Hyderabad, but had to remain in Ladakh due to the corona imposed lockdown. He was making preparations for the school admission of his two children in Secunderabad where he was to be posted next. The officer said Babu was looking forward to serving in his home state. Santosh Babu is son of Upender and Manjula couple. Upender is a retired State Bank of India employee.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and his colleague observed a two-minute silence in the Assembly in mark of respect to the departed soul.