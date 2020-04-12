AP lockdown must continue: Kanna open letter to CM

BJP AP unit under the leadership of its President Kanna Lakshminarayana is make no secret of its disappointment on CM Jaganmohan Reddy’s decisions. In a way, Kanna is competing with even the main Opposition TDP to attack the ruling YSRCP every time there is any chance. Now, Kanna shot off an open letter to CM Jagan saying that there should be no lifting of lockdown in the state under any circumstances. He said that the YSRCP government is obviously trying to lift the restrictions in majority areas without considering its impact.

Kanna objected to Jagan Reddy asking for continuing restrictions only in red zones and some other places instead of the entire state. The BJP AP President said that as of now, the AP Coronavirus cases are constantly on the rise. The whole country and the world are facing the threat of COVID-19 mass transmissions. The World Health Organisation itself praised India for imposition of early lockdown in the country which controlled the transmission. Kanna said that the YSRCP government should consider all such aspects and take back its move to lift lockdown.