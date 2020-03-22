AP lockdown: no to malls, transport, theatres and crowd events

AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Sunday announced total lockdown of the state till March 31 as a precautionary measure in the battle against corona virus. All non-essential services including public and private transport will not be available. Only essential services and related shops will be allowed.

Schools, educational institutions, cinema halls, etc will remain closed. Even autorickshaws will not be allowed to carry passengers.

There is no need for panic but the situation demanded for the people to mostly get confined to their homes. Jagan warned of serious action if anybody hikes prices of essential commodities. The aged people especially should not step out of their homes. Parents should take special care of children.

Jagan said that the situation is under control thanks to the constant feedback given by the 2.5 lakh Grama Volunteers who gathered information on movements of foreign returnees.