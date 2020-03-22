Confirmed: Mahesh Babu’s next project details

Superstar Mahesh Babu is on a break after the super success of Sarileru Neekevvaru. There are several speculations about the next but the actor is tightlipped about the film. Telugu360 has exclusively learned that his next project is finalized and as expected Parasuram will direct the project. Mythri Movie Makers along with 14 Reels Plus will bankroll the project. Mahesh Babu’s GMB Entertainment will present this prestigious project.

Mythri Movie Makers will handle the production responsibilities and 14 Reels Plus will be sharing the profits. Mahesh Babu will be charging huge remuneration for the film. An official announcement would be made in May and the regular shoot is expected to commence from July this year. This untitled project is aimed for summer 2021 release.