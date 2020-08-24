AP Minister tests Covid +ve, tensions in YCP leaders

YCP’s Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh has contracted Coronavirus infection and he has been undergoing home isolation. He is the second minister from Prakasam district to become an infection patient. Already, Balineni Srinivasulu Reddy fell sick with the virus and he recovered fully later. The latest test was conducted on Suresh also following symptoms of the virus. At the advice of the doctors, the Minister preferred to take treatment while staying at home.

Only yesterday, YSRCP Narasaraopeta MLA tested positive and preferred home quarantine. With the continuing rise in infections, the ruling party leaders and activists are falling victim because of their need for regular interaction with the people.

As Minister Suresh got the infection now, the officials were identifying all those who came in contact with the Minister in the past few weeks. In the beginning of the epidemic also, there were reports that the Minister frequently travelled between Andhra Pradesh and Hyderabad. His family members were still staying in Telangana Capital.

The list of the YSRCP Ministers, MPs and MLAs so far infected are as follows:

1. MP Vijayasai Reddy

2. Deputy Chief Minister Amjad Bhasha

3. Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy

4. Minister Adimulapu Suresh (Yerragondapalem)

5. MLA Ambati Rambabu (Sattenapalli)

6. Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy

7. MLA Kadubandi Srinivasulu (S Kota)

8. MLA Kilari Rosaiah (Ponnur)

9. MLA Kiliveti Sanjeevaiah (Sullurupeta)

10. MLA Silpa Chakrapani Reddy (Srisailam)

11. Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupati (Bapatla)

12. Biyyapu Madhusudhan Reddy (Srikalahasti)

13. MLA Anna Rambabu (Giddaluru)

14. MLA Karanam Balaram (Chirala, ex TDP)