AP NIT students hold protest on faculty misbehaviour

The students of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) at Tadepalligudem of Andhra Pradesh held a protest in the institute on Friday alleging misconduct of one of the faculty members. They demanded that the NIT remove the faculty from the institute.

The students alleged that a faculty member of the biotechnology department was misbehaving with the students. They have complained against his behaviour several times to the department head in vain, the students said.

The students demanded that the higher officials of the institution consider their protest as a complaint and take action against the erring faculty member. The officials have closed the gates of the institution and did not allow students of other departments to join the struggle.

However, the heads of the institution held talks with the angry students and promised to probe into the allegations levelled against the faculty member. They have also promised to take action if the charges are proved.

The NIT was opened at Tadepalligudem in September 2015, after the bifurcation of the state. The central institution was shifted to its original campus spread over 178 acres in January 2020 after the completion of the permanent buildings.

The NIT was one of the Central institutions given to the residuary state of Andhra Pradesh following the bifurcation. There was heavy lobbying for the institution, but the BJP-led Central government had preferred Tadepalligudem to host the Central institute.