Godfather Worldwide Closing Collections – FLOP

By
Telugu360
-
1

Godfather film’s worldwide theatrical run has ended, the film has collected a distributor share of 55.80 Cr (excluding GST input).

The film is a flop at the box office. In Nizam area the distributor has lost heavily, It is a loss venture in the USA market as well . In USA , it was sold for 6.3 cr (6.70 Cr expenses) and collected only a 5.30cr share there. East Godavari buyer has lost money as well.

Remaining areas’ loss or breakeven cannot be calculated as it was distributed through own network of buyers

After the extended first weekend in the Telugu States, the film dropped big and never recovered from there. It has collected some shares thereafter but that ain’t enough for the expectations of the film. The film is a second consecutive failure for Chiranjeevi after Acharya.

The film is the third 50cr film for the hero in the 4 films that he has done post-comeback and that’s the highest among the Senior heroes along with Venkatesh (SVSC, F2 & F3).

Area Worldwide Closing Collectionsfirst week Worldwide Collections 5 days Worldwide CollectionsDay 1 collections2nd Day Collections
Nizam 11.60 Cr (10.40 Cr excluding GST)10.86 Cr10.18 Cr3.25 Cr5.55 Cr
Ceeded 10 Cr8.75 Cr7.95 Cr 3.05 Cr4.80 Cr
UA 6.10 Cr 5.28 Cr4.80 Cr1.26 Cr2.17 Cr
Guntur3.85 Cr3.41 Cr3.32 Cr 1.75 Cr2.29 Cr
East 3.90 Cr3.43 Cr3.24 Cr1.60 Cr2.11 Cr
West 2.50 Cr2.20 Cr1.96 Cr0.80 Cr1.18 Cr
Krishna 2.75 Cr2.44 Cr2.27 Cr0.72 Cr1.22 Cr
Nellore 2.30 Cr1.93 Cr1.76 Cr0.57 Cr0.90 Cr
AP/TS 43 Cr (41.80 Cr excluding GST)38.30 Cr35.48 Cr13 Cr20.22 Cr
ROI7.70 Cr (Including Hindi Version in North India)7 Cr6 Cr
OS6.30 Cr5.60 Cr5 Cr
Worldwide57 Cr (55.80 Cr excluding GST)50.90 Cr46.48 Cr
Telugu Version52.5 Cr
Hindi Version4.50 Cr

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here