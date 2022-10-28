Pushpa: The Rule’s Connect with Bangkok

The entire pre-production work of Pushpa: The Rule came to an end and the shoot of the film was planned to kick-start in this month. Sukumar has done major changes after he took ample time to complete the script work. The first two schedules of Pushpa: The Rule will take place in Hyderabad and will be short. Then, the major cast and crew members will fly to Bangkok to shoot for the film for over two months. The massive Bangkok schedule will be completed and shot without any breaks. Sukumar who scouted the locales of Bangkok felt that the forests are apt for the script.

Pushpa: The Rule will be shot in the forests in and around Bangkok but the film happens in India. Sukumar is in plans to match the locations after completing the shoot. A schedule of Pushpa: The Rule will also take place in the forests of Maredumilli. Rashmika Mandanna plays Allu Arjun’s wife and Fahadh Faasil, Anasuya, Sunil will reprise their roles. Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad is done with the tunes and the songs for Pushpa: The Rule. Mythri Movie Makers are gearing up for their biggest bet ever with Pushpa: The Rule which is a pan-Indian film.