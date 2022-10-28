Indian satellite market in Deep trouble

Indian audience are addicted to the digital content and the OTT platforms. With high-speed internet reaching the villages, the film lovers are watching content on their smartphones and on tvs. The digital players in the market are also shelling out crores and are acquiring the digital rights of the films featuring stars. The satellite market has been shrinking from the past few months. The viewership also came down badly in the recent months. With a huge drop for the tv audience, the satellite channels are not ready to pay huge amounts for the satellite rights.

They are not much bothered about stars. Digital players like Disney Plus Hostar and Sun Nxt are acquiring the digital and satellite rights as a package. There is no tough competition for the satellite rights like in the past. This is for Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada films. Analysts predict that the satellite rights would reach a minimal position very soon and the digital rights would have to compensate for the share. For now, the satellite market of Indian films is in trouble.