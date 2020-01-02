AP not paying Rs 3,500-cr dues to colleges: Reimbursement

One of the Navaratnalu promises of CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy was to give 100 per cent fee reimbursement to the poor students. He even promised to support foreign education. But, there is no effort to implement these promises so far in this academic year. The government goes on telling the colleges that all the payments will be made soon but that is happening. Now, the reimbursement dues have gone up to Rs 3,500 Cr. This was as per the old reimbursement scheme. If Jagan’s promise is to be implemented, this amount may triple or quadruple to Rs 10,000 Cr or more.

The colleges managements initially waited and blindly trusted the government. Now, they lost all hopes and began cutting down their monthly expenditures by removing faculty, reducing student facilities and also stopping salaries. Especially, private engineering colleges are in a never-before bad shape.

On the other hand, the colleges loyal to CM Jaganmohan Reddy are getting all the payments and more. Rumours say that film actor Mohan Babu is drawing huge fee reimbursement funds promptly for all his educational institutions. Before elections, the actor made big fuss against the TDP government on fee reimbursement. Then, TDP leaders showed records of no dues to Mohan Babu institutions but still how the actor deliberately misled AP voters only to favour Jagan. The weaker sections students are now agitating for immediate release of their fee reimbursement dues. But nobody is caring for their protests. The entire AP is now stuck in Capital shifting mess that is created by YCP Circar.