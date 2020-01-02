Priyamani joins Venky’s Next

National award-winning actress Priyamani took a break after her marriage and she made a strong comeback with the web series ‘The Family Man’. She is currently busy with several interesting projects that are currently under shoot. Priyamani has been in talks to play a crucial role in Venkatesh’s next film which is the remake of Asuran. The actress recently signed the project and she will join the sets in the first schedule this month.

Made on a strict budget, the script work of the remake is wrapped up recently. Srikanth Addala will direct the project and Venkatesh is currently working on his looks. Shriya Saran is the leading lady in this rustic action thriller. Suresh Productions and V Creations are the producers.