Prati Roju Pandaage is a Super Hit – 13 days worldwide collections

Prati Roju Pandaage has now emerged as a Super Hit as the film has an excellent New Year’s day. Distributor share of the film on the New Year’s day in domestic markets is even higher than the opening day. 13 days cumulative share of the film now stands at 29.40 Cr. The film has now emerged as the highest grosser for Maruthi beating Bhale Bhale Magadivoy. It has another open week before the Sankranthi films start taking all the theatres.
Below are the area wise 13 days Shares
|Area
|13 Days Collections
|10 Days Collections
|First Week Collections
|6 Days Collections
|5 Days Collections
|4 Days Collections
|3 Days collections
|2 Days collections
|Day 1 Collections
|Nizam
|10.59Cr
|9.08Cr
|7.35Cr
|6.52 Cr
|5.37Cr
|4.55Cr
|3.80 Cr
|2.45 Cr
|1.25 Cr
|Ceeded
|3.35Cr
|2.67Cr
|2.11Cr
|1.89 Cr
|1.52Cr
|1.30Cr
|1.10 Cr
|0.66 Cr
|0.34 Cr
|UA
|3.90Cr
|3.27Cr
|2.55Cr
|2.30 Cr
|1.87Cr
|1.58Cr
|1.33 Cr
|0.85 Cr
|0.48 Cr
|Guntur
|1.66Cr
|1.49Cr
|1.20Cr
|1.06 Cr
|0.87Cr
|0.77Cr
|0.66 Cr
|0.45 Cr
|0.3 Cr
|East
|1.74Cr
|1.52Cr
|1.23Cr
|1.11 Cr
|0.92Cr
|0.80Cr
|0.68 Cr
|0.47 Cr
|0.3 Cr
|West
|1.33Cr
|1.15Cr
|0.92Cr
|0.84 Cr
|0.70Cr
|0.60Cr
|0.52 Cr
|0.34 Cr
|0.22 Cr
|Krishna
|1.76Cr
|1.52Cr
|1.24Cr
|1.13 Cr
|0.87Cr
|0.73Cr
|0.63 Cr
|0.38 Cr
|0.21 Cr
|Nellore
|0.78Cr
|0.65Cr
|0.54Cr
|0.50 Cr
|0.43Cr
|0.38Cr
|0.34 Cr
|0.25 Cr
|0.18 Cr
|AP/TS
|25.11Cr
|21.35Cr
|17.14Cr
|15.35 Cr
|12.55Cr
|10.71Cr
|9.06 Cr
|5.85 Cr
|3.28 Cr
|ROI
|1.90Cr
|1.50Cr
|1.15Cr
|0.65 Cr
|Overseas
|2.40Cr
|2.15Cr
|1.70Cr
|0.95 Cr
|Worldwide
|29.41Cr
|25Cr
|19.99Cr
|10.66 Cr
