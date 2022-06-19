AP officials demolish Ayyannapathrudu’s compound wall

The officials of Narsipatnam town of Anakapalle district demolished the compound wall of TDP leader and former minister Chinthakayala Ayyannapathrudu on Sunday. The officials said that the revenue and municipal authorities have found the compound wall as encroachment and have served a notice to the former minister to remove it.

The officials said that as the former minister refused to remove the encroachment, they themselves have demolished it. The police rounded off the area and closed the roads leading to the farmer minister’s house. They were not allowing the supporters of the minister to reach his house.

The officials said that the compound wall of the former minister’s house was built on the irrigation department’s land, when Ayyannapathrudu was a minister. The officials have the eviction notice issued by the Tahsildar of Narsipatnam asking Ayyannapathrudu’s son Rajesh to remove the encroachment.

The Tahsildar said that the former minister’s son had encroached two cents of the irrigation land in the RS No 276. The irrigation department has 1.22 acres of land adjacent to the land owned by Chinthakayala Rajesh. However, they have occupied two cents of the land, which was to be removed, the officials said.

Meanwhile, tension gripped the area as the followers of Ayyannapathrudu reached the spot. The police have stopped the former minister’s supporters from reaching his house.

Anakapalli ASP Manikantha told media persons that they have deployed the police forces only to ensure smooth removal of encroachment on the irrigation land. He made an appeal to the former minister’s followers to cooperate with the officials.