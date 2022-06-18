Secunderabad station violence: Suspected conspirator detained

Andhra Pradesh Police on Saturday detained a person who runs a private defence academy in the Telugu states on the suspicion that he was the conspirator in Friday’s violence at Secunderabad railway station.

Avula Subba Rao was detained in Prakasam district. He is likely to be handed over to the Railway Police for questioning.

Rao, an ex-serviceman, runs Sai Defence Academy branches in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Railway Police, with the help of the police in both the states, are probing the alleged role of some private defence academies, which train armed forces job aspirants.

The directors of some private academies are suspected to have provoked the youth and mobilised them by creating WhatsApp groups.

They created WhatsApp groups like Hakimpet Army Soldiers, Secunderabad Railway Station Blocks, and 17/6 to circulate messages to the youth to reach the railway station for the protest.

Subba Rao is suspected to have played a key role in inciting youth. Similarly, the organiser of an academy in Karimnagar is also suspected to have mobilised the youth.

Railway and police authorities were caught unawares as more than 1,000 youth on Friday morning barged into Secunderabad railway station and went on rampage, burning train coaches, damaging parcel goods, and ransacking stalls.

Railway Police had opened fire to quell the violence, resulting in the death of one army aspirant and injuries to some others.

Police have arrested more than 50 suspects for the violence. They were brought to Gandhi Hospital amid tight security for medical check-up and are likely to be produced before a magistrate later.

Secunderabad Railway Police booked cases against those who indulged in violence. The accused were booked for attempt to murder, unlawful assembly and rioting.

Hyderabad police late Friday announced that they will probe the conspiracy angle in the violence that rocked Secunderabad railway station on Friday during the protest against the Central government’s army recruitment scheme Agnipath.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand has directed Additional Commissioner, Crimes & SIT, and Deputy Commissioner Task Force to closely monitor the criminal cases registered by Railway Police Force, Secunderabad.

The top officials have been asked to find out the “objective, conspiracy and detailed planning which was done to create such violent incidents and damage the railway properties”.

Meanwhile, there was high drama at Gandhi Hospital on Saturday evening when Telangana Congress chief and MP A. Revanth Reddy sneaked into the hospital despite tight security to meet the youth who were injured in the police firing at Secunderabad station.

As police had stepped up security at the main entrance to stop Revanth Reddy, he entered the premises from the rear entrance and called on the youth and enquired about their condition.

In another development, the State Human Rights Commission has taken suo moto note of Friday’s violence and sought a detailed report from the police.