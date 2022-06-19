RK realised, let Naidu and Pawan realise!

Andhra Jyothi MD Vemuri Radha Krishna is understood to have realised the dynamic politics of Andhra Pradesh. Perhaps that was what he wrote in his weekly column “Kotha Paluku” on Sunday.

The TDP and its favoured media have been watching only Jagan Mohan Reddy in AP politics. They have completely ignored the fact that there is a strong force behind Jagan Mohan Reddy in fighting the 2019 elections. The force would remain much stronger behind Jagan in the 2024 elections.

This is what they have been missing for all these years. The moment TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu broke the alliance with the BJP in 2018 and aligned with the Congress, the BJP stood firm behind Jagan Mohan Reddy. That would not have happened had Chandrababu Naidu not aligned with the Congress.

The BJP leaders in Delhi have made up their mind to finish the TDP in Andhra Pradesh. They have succeeded to some extent by reducing the TDP to just 23 MLA seats. As the 2024 approaches fast, the BJP is putting all its strength behind Jagan Mohan Reddy to finish off the TDP and Chandrababu Naidu in this round.

No doubt, Jagan Mohan Reddy is strong in AP politics and he has his own strategy to defeat the TDP in the next election too. But the BJP’s strength had further added to the strength giving him more arms. While Jagan Mohan Reddy wants to defeat the TDP in 2024 too, the BJP leaders in Delhi want to finish the TDP.

This would mean that Chandrababu Naidu has to face Jagan directly and the BJP indirectly. His strategy for 2024 should be to challenge the visible rival – Jagan Mohan Reddy – and the invisible rival – Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.

It is not just Chandrababu Naidu who should realise the visible and invisible rivals. Even the Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan and the AP BJP leaders too should realise it. It is good that Radha Krishna who supports the TDP realised the strategy of the BJP. Let others also realise it before they get into the war field.