Sai Pallavi is no more a Lady Powerstar

The entire team of Virata Parvam named Sai Pallavi as the lead actor in the film. Even Rana promoted her standing aside and the team of the film gave her the tag of Lady Powerstar. The tag was displayed on the screens during all the promotional events. The makers of Virata Parvam promoted the film well and spent lavishly on the promotions. Three big events have been held for the film and Rana, Sai Pallavi gave a bunch of interviews. Virata Parvam opened on a dull note and the Saturday numbers are pathetic. As per the trade analysts, the film will fail to recover the promotional budget through the theatrical revenues.

The audience are willing to watch Sai Pallavi in energetic roles that she did in films like Fidaa and Love Story. Films like Kanam and Virata Parvam are outrightly rejected by the audience and they are examples that she will not be accepted in such roles. The team of Virata Parvam was over-confident and over-enthusiastic in promoting Sai Pallavi as Lady Powerstar and this failed big time. The film’s box-office numbers are an example.

Leave about the mixed response, Virata Parvam registered low footfalls on its opening day. The critics and analysts are now laughing at the numbers and the tag of Lady Powerstar.