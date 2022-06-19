Pic Talk: Pooja Hegde sizzles in White

Dusky siren Pooja Hegde has ample projects in her hand and the actress is balancing her career well by picking up interesting and glamorous roles. The actress loves to share glimpses of her glamorous side on her Instagram page. Pooja Hegde sizzled in a short skirt and a white top. The beauty looked super hot and sexy showing off her thighs. The actress is shooting for Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and she will soon join the sets of Mahesh Babu and Trivikram’s film. Pooja Hegde is also shooting for Puri Jagannadh’s Janaganama which has Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role.

