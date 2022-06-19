Lokesh blames YCP for ‘Ayyanna house wall demolition’

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Sunday condemned the wall demolition by the municipal officials at the residence of TDP former Minister Ayyanna Patrudu in Narsipatnam.

Lokesh decried the Jagan Reddy Government’s revenge taking attitude against the opposition Telugu Desam Party leaders even after completing three years in power. ‘Pulivendula pilli’ (Jagan) seemed to be afraid of ‘Narsipatnam Puli’ (Ayyanna).

Lokesh said that the YCP rulers were resorting to intimidating attacks out of frustration over the latest massive success of Chandrababu Naidu’s public meetings in North Andhra. The Government was clearly terrified of the rising anti-establishment wave among all sections of the people.

Lokesh said he was feeling pity for Jagan Reddy for relying on ‘victimisation politics’ even after completing three years as the Chief Minister. Since the YCP Government had nothing to highlight before the public, they were perpetrating attacks and demolitions. These activities were highly condemnable in a civil society.

Lokesh condemned what he described as the high drama by the police in the name of giving notices to the Ayyanna family. Jagan Reddy seemed to have decided to depend on demolishing opposition leaders’ houses and arrests instead of correcting his mistakes.

Meanwhile, the TDP leaders accused the YSRCP regime of trying to suppress the voice of Ayyanna Patrudu by destroying his property. Was it a crime on the part of Ayyanna to speak on behalf of the people? Was it a crime to be born as BCs? They stopped the power supply and demolished the house in the early hours.

The TDP asked how the police could demolish the wall without giving notices. Would they come and demolish the wall in the name of serving notices? If the YCP leaders had any political scores, they should be settled in a straightforward manner. The vendetta politics have crushed all sections of people in the past three years.

The Telugu Desam leaders asserted that the Ayyanna family had constructed their houses after taking all permissions from the municipal and irrigation departments. There were proofs also. It was unfortunate that the police came inside the house of the former minister and created a ruckus.

The TDP condemned the attempts made by the police to arrest the ex-Minister’s son without a valid reason.