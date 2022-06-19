777 Charlie gets a Huge Boost

777 Charlie is the latest super hit of Kannada and the film is doing exceptional business in Karnataka and Kerala. In the Telugu states, the film has done decent in its first week and in Hindi, the film’s numbers are poor. The government of Karnataka made 777 Charlie tax-free and this is a huge boost for the film. The story of Dharma and Charlie was quite emotional and the audience loved the film. Rakshit Shetty played the lead role and he co-produced 777 Charlie.

777 Charlie is the biggest hit among the non-action films in Kannada. Kiran Raj directed 777 Charlie and the film was shot across the country. The entire second half of the film is the major highlight. Paramvah Studios produced the film. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai watched the film and he was left in tears. He lauded the entire team and appreciated them. Sangeetha Sringeri, Raj B. Shetty, Danish Sait and Bobby Simha played other important roles.