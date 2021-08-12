AP officials presence during RLIS inspection: TS cries foul

The Telangana state government expressed serious objection over the presence of Andhra Pradesh irrigation officials at the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLIS) site, when the inspection team of Krishna River Management Board were inspecting the project.

Telangana irrigation special chief secretary Rajat Kumar has written to KRMB chairman on Thursday on this issue.

He questioned how can Telangana government or anyone expect KRMB inspection team to submit an impartial report on their finding during inspection of RLIS when AP officials were accompanying them.

Rajat said AP officials were present during the entire inspection process, interacted with KRMB officials and even given a powerpoint presentation to inspection team on RLIS.

Rajat stated that these actions of AP officials amount to influencing KRMB inspection team and in violation of National Green Tribunal (NGT) orders.

Rajat reminded KRMB chairman that NGT gave clear directions to KRMB inspection team to inspect project site independently without any assistance from AP government but inspection team took AP officials assistance during inspection.