Ram Charan and NTR to storm small screens this Independence day?

Ram Charan and NTR are getting ready to storm silver screens in couple of months with the magnum opus movie RRR. However, as per reports, both of them will be storming small screens on August 15th. Details as follows.

It is known news that NTR is doing Evaru Meelo Koteeswarudu program session 5. While the first 3 seasons were taken up by Nagarjuna, 4th season was taken up by Chiranjeevi. Now after a long gap, the same program is taken over by young tiger NTR. The program will be telecast in Gemini tv, which is not in a very great form in recent times. The makers have already completed 10 days of shooting. Reportedly, makers also have completed one guest episode with Ram Charan. Now the makers are planning to air that episode on August 15th. As per the inside reports the episode came up really well. There is no doubt that this episode will once again highlight camaraderie between the two top stars of the industry. Moreover, this episode may raise expectations on RRR movie further.

We need to wait and see how big hit this episode will be.