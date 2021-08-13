Young politico’s fate hangs in balance, MLC seat is still sour grapes

Is Kaushik Reddy a TRS MLC or not? Though KCR has already announced that he would be made an MLC in the Governor’s quota, why has there been no notification so far? Why is the file pertaining to his nomination lying with the Government for more than a week so far? Has KCR kept the decision on hold in view of the snowballing opposition to Kaushik’s nomination?

Kaushik Reddy, who was billed to be the Congress candidate from Huzurabad, tried to two-time and work as a TRS covert. The TRS wanted to make him the party candidate from Huzurabad at the last minute so as to benumb the Congress Party. However, Kaushik’s phone calls to Congress workers, wherein he told them that he would be the TRS candidate, became public. Using them, TPCC chief Revanth Reddy pre-empted Kaushik and forced him out of the party. However, he managed to join the TRS in the presence of KCR, who promised Kaushik an MLC post in the governor’s quota.

However, sources say that KCR was unnerved by the opposition from within the party ranks to this decision. The loyal party workers were up in arms over this proposal and said that bypassing the loyal workers for turncoats was a bad decision. KCR is now cagey in view of the backlash. He is worried that these workers might not work for the party in Huzurabad. Sources say that it is for this reason that KCR has reportedly kept the decision on hold.

Sources also say that some TRS leaders have furnished to the Governor details of over 13 police cases pending against Kaushik Reddy. The Governor is said to have asked for a report on these cases. Hence, no decision was taken on nominating him, sources say . As of now Kaushik Reddy is neither here nor there.