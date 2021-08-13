It’s a wrap for Shaakuntalam

Top actress Samantha Akkineni rejected a bunch of scripts and it was the script of Shaakuntalam that left the actress excited. The movie is a periodic drama directed by Gunasekhar and Samantha played the title role in the film. Most of the film is shot in massive sets and the shooting portions of the film are wrapped up in no time. The film also has ample scope for the VFX work and Gunasekhar will spend ample time for the post-production work. The entire unit partied together after the shoot got wrapped up.

Samantha turned emotional and the top actress is all excited about the project. Dev Mohan will be seen in the other lead role in Shaakuntalam. Guna Team Works and Dil Raju Productions bankrolled this pan-Indian project. The film hits the screens next year and an official announcement about the release date will be made soon.