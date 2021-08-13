MP, MLA lock horns in Chintalapudi: Jagan seems least bothered

The tussle among the YSRCP MLA and MP from the bell-weather constituency of Chintalapudi has become a huge controversy in the party. It has become a battle of one-upmanship for a first-time MLA bent on showing his strength and a scion of a powerful political family.

Chintalapudi is a unique constituency. The party that wins in Chintalapudi will form the government. Earlier it was Chintalapudi Prabhakar and the government was in the hands of the TDP. Now, YSRCP’s Elijah is the MLA and the party is in power in Amaravati. In 2019, new-comer VR Elijah was elected an MLA with a stunningly huge margin of 35000 votes.

Eluru MP Kotagiri Sridhar from the same constituency has become an MP. Kotagiri Sridhar comes from a blue-blooded political family. His father Kotagiri Vidhyadhera Rao was a six-time MLA and three-time Minister from Chintalapudi. Steeped in politics, Kotagiri Sridhar has his grip on the voters in Chintalapudi. Initially, Kotagiri had an upper hand in the party organizational posts and elected posts. He got tickets for his supporters. However, Elija has slowly worked his way up and used Sridhar’s long absence from the constituency to build a base for himself. Now, he has got his supports elected to several key nominated posts in Lingapalem, Chintalapudi, Kamavarapu Kota and Jangareddy Gudem. He has completely edged out the MP. The MLA is visiting every nook and corner in the constituency to establish himself.

As a result, a battle for supremacy is on in Chintalapudi between the MP and the MLA. Each is trying to undercut the other. As a result, the party cadres and grassroot level leaders are confused as to who to stand with. As of now, YS jagan does not seem to be bothered about what is happening in Chintalapudi. Let’s wait and see how things unfold.