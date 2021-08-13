Independence Day Weekend: Nine Releases in Tollywood

Tollywood is reopened after the second coronavirus wave and several small films are testing their luck at the ticket windows. SR Kalyanamandapam is the winner among the recent releases and nine films are testing their luck during the Independence Day weekend. Vishwak Sen’s Paagal is only notable film and it would get a wide release all over. Hollywood film The Conjuring 3 is releasing this weekend.

R Narayanamurthy’s Rythanna, Poorna’s Sundari, Siddharth’s Orey Baammardhi (dubbed), Brandy Dairies, Rave Naa Cheliya, Chaitanyam and Salaam Namasthe are the other films hitting the screens. With no big releases, the exhibitors are opening doors for small films. Some of the films are faring well if the word of mouth is positive. Paagal will dominate the weekend and the film is directed by Naresh. Dil Raju and Bekkam Venugopal are the producers.