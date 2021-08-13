Father-in-law praises TRS, son-in-law worried

Is former union minister and key Dalit leader Surve Satyanaayana planning to join the ruling TRS? Out of the blue, Surve heaped praises on the Dalit Bandhu scheme. He said the scheme was a game-changer and added that it would change the lives of the Dalits like never before. He also wondered why no other leader had even thought of such a scheme.

Surve, who has been keeping off politics ever since he lost the elections, has broken his silence and praised KCR for bringing up such an “innovative” scheme. Surve’s sudden praise of KCR has become the hot topic of discussion in political circles. The analysts are now trying to make political sense of what Surve said. Surve last fought in the 2018 assembly elections and lost badly in a KCR wave.

But now a big question mark hangs over son-in-law Krishank’s political future. Krishank, who was in a key position in the Congress as its spokesperson, resigned from the Congress after Surve contested from the Cantonment assembly seat, which Krushank nurtured. Krushank later joined the TRS. So, what will be his position if Surve joins the party? Surve may even claim a good position in the party and that too is likely to affect Krishank.

Sources say that Surve Satyanarayana may have felt encouraged to praise Dalit Bandhu scheme as another senior Dalit leader Mothkupalli Narsimhulu has been rewarded even before he formally joined the TRS. Mothkupalli was made the incharge of the Dalit Bandhu scheme. So, Surve too might be aspiring for some key post in the party, sources say.