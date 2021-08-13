Tollywood debates on RRR Postponement

The shoot of RRR reached the final stages and the current schedule is happening in Ukraine. A song on the lead actors Ram Charan and NTR is shot and the entire pending shoot will be completed by August. SS Rajamouli and his team clarified that RRR will release on October 13th all over but there are strong speculations that it is an impossible task for the film to release as per the plan. Rajamouli along with Charan and Tarak will interact with the press after the shoot concludes.

The film needs an ample amount of promotions and Rajamouli also spends enough time on the post-production work. Hence it is impossible for RRR to release in October as per a close source. If RRR fails to hit the screens in October, there would be enough scope for several films to release during the holiday season. Chiranjeevi’s Acharya, Balakrishna’s Akhanda and KGF: Chapter 2 are considering October release. Acharya and Akhanda are expected to release within a gap of a week. But the final call will be taken only after Rajamouli makes an announcement about the release date of RRR. For now, there are debates going on about the postponement and new release date of RRR.