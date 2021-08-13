Will TDP use YSRCP strategy on VSP issue?

Is the TDP planning something big to corner the ruling YSRCP on the Vizag Steel Plant issue? Highly placed sources say that the TDP is trying to administer a shock to the YSRCP and drag it into action on the VSP privatization issue. Highly placed sources say that the TDP thinking heads are seriously contemplating making their Lok Sabha MPs resign from their seats on this issue.

If highly vocal and articulate leaders like Rammohan Naidu of Srikakulam, Galla Jaydev of Guntur and Kesineni Nani of Vijayawada resign their posts, it would bring pressure on the YSRCP MPs to do join the anti-privatisation movement. As of now, the YSRCP is behaving like a fence-sitter. There are allegations that Jagan has been supporting the Centre in view of the cases pending against him. But, resignation of the TDP MPs may make Jagan to act on the issue.

TDP sources recall that YSRCP had done something similar while it had just eight MPs. Its MPs had resigned their MP seats and did not contest the polls. This has forced the TDP to join the special status issue and keep away from the BJP. This led to the TDP rout in 2019. Similar strategy could work for the TDP too, sources say.

However Jagan’s MPs resigned only at the fag-end. As a result, they did not lose much by way of pensions and emoluments. The TDP MPs have not even completed a half of their term. Also, the YSRCP might marshal all resources and defeat the TDP candidates in the elections. This might be a huge embarrassment for the TDP, analysts feel. They argue that such strategies might even backfire and advise caution. They also advise against taking risk. Let’s wait and watch how things pan out!!