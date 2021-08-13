101 Jillala Andagadu to release on August 27

101 Jillala Andagadu, a comedy entertainer starring Srinivas Avasarala and Ruhani Sharma in lead roles, will see the light of the day on August 27.

Annoucing that the film will be released in theatres on the above date, its makers released a poster today which read: “Meet the most handsome man for a hilarious joy ride.”

The film which has script by Srinivas Avasarala himself is helmed by Rachakonda Vidyasagar. The movie is bankrolled by Shirish, Y Rajeev Reddy and J Sai Babu.

It will be presented by ‘Dil’ Raju and Krish Jagarlamudi on Sri Venkateswara Creations and First Frame Entertainments banner.

The flick has music by Shakthikanth Karthick, cinematography by Raam and editing by Kiran Ganti. Bhaskara Bhatla and Sri Vishwa have penned the lyrics.