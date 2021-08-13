Chiranjeevi Moves On To #Chiru153 

After Acharya, Megastar Chiranjeevi has moved on to his next, #Chiru153 almost without a break. The film has hit the floors today in Hyderabad. Director Jayam Mohan Raja has revealed the update on Twitter.

“With the blessings of parents and well wishers starting next journey, this time a Mega one 😇 Getting set with an amazing team (sic),” he wrote on Twitter.

Nirav Shah (DOP), Suresh S Rajan (art director), and Silva (Stunt Master) are also on-board for the film. Super Good films and Konidela Production Company jointly bankrolls the film.

The songs composition of the film already started. Thaman is working for the Megastar for the first time with this movie. Rest of the cast and crew will be announced soon.