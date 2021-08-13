Daakko Daakko Meka from Pushpa : Realistic and Rustic

Pushpa First Single

Stylish Star Allu Arjun is presented in the massest avatar in Pushpa. Sukumar is the director and the shoot reached the final stages. The first single ‘Daakko Daakko Meka’ is out and it is a different attempt. The song describes the nativity of the film and narrates the lifestyle of red sandalwood smugglers. The lyrics penned by Chandrabose are catchy and they are rhymed well.

Daakko Daakko Meka looks realistic to the core and makes a worth watch. Allu Arjun presents himself in a never seen avatar and offers a treat for the masses. Rashmika Mandanna plays Allu Arjun’s wife in Pushpa. The film produced by Mythri Movie Makers is aimed for Christmas 2021 release. Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad composed the music for Pushpa.