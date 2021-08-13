Exclusive: AP Government on new Ticket Pricing GO

The revised ticket pricing GO issued by the government of Andhra Pradesh created a ruckus all over. The exhibitors of both the Telugu states are suffering as there are no big releases because of the minimal ticket prices in AP. It would be a huge risk for medium and big-budget films if screened in theatres with those prices. Several bigwigs of Telugu cinema are trying hard to meet Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy to request him about reconsidering the ticket prices.

Though the appointment was not given, some of the ministers of his cabinet met YS Jagan and discussed about the same with the Chief Minister. Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy played a key role in the discussion. YS Jagan is not favorable completely but he asked to revise the ticket prices for B and C centres. The new GO is expected to be out next week. If things are favorable, there would be notable releases in the month of September. Else, small films will continue to test their luck at the Tollywood box-office.