Vijayasai bail case: CBI follows escape route again

The Central Bureau of Investigation followed escape route again on the issue of cancellation of bail granted to YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy in illegal assets cases filed against AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

While Jagan is A1 in these cases, Vijayasai is A2 in cases filed by CBI.

YSRCP rebel MP Raghurama Krishna Raju filed separate petitions in CBI court seeking cancelation of bails granted to them and speed up investigation into these cases filed in 2012.

Vijayasai’s case came up for hearing today (Friday).

Like Jagan’s bail case earlier, the CBI did not submit its stand to court on the issue of whether it wants cancelation of bail to Vijayasai or not.

The CBI simply filed a memo in the court leaving the decision to court’s discretion whether to cancel bail or not like in Jagan’s case.

Why CBI is not seeking cancelation of bail to Jagan and Vijayasai is something which no one understands.

The CBI used to strongly oppose bail to Jagan, when he was opposition leader. After he became CM, CBI is keeping mum.

With this, the CBI Court adjourned the case to August 16 after Vijayasai’s lawyer sought more time to file counter on Raju’s petition