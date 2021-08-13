YS Sunitha complains to police, claims threat to her family’s life

YS Sunitha, the daughter of late YS Vivekananda Reddy, on Friday (today) complained to police that there is a threat to her life and also her family’s life.

Suntha has written to letter to Kadapa Superintendent of Police to this effect.

Former minister Vivekananda Reddy, who was the brother of former AP CM YS Rajashekar Reddy and uncle of present AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy was brutally murdered at his residence in Pulivendula in March 2019 just before AP Assembly polls.

However, Viveka’s murderers are yet to be caught.

The CBI is currently investigating the case as per the orders of the AP High Court after Sunitha approached Supreme Court alleging that Jaganmohan Reddy in AP was ignoring the inquiry of her father’s murder case and the SIT (special investigation team) set up by Jagan government failed to make any progress even after two years.

Following HC orders, the CBI speeded up investigation by conducting investigation every day for the past two months and took several accused into custody. It recently took Sunil Kumar Yadav into custody in Goa.

Against this backdrop, Sunitha has written to Kadapa SP today complaining about threat to life of her family.

She told SP that one suspected person was seen at her house on August 10 at 5 pm and was making rounds of her house twice. He stood for some time at the compound wall of her house and made phone calls. She identified him as one of the persons whose photo was printed on the flexis set up on the occasion of birthday of Shivashakar Reddy, who was once a close aide of YS Viveka. It was found that the person who was making rounds of her house was Manikanta, who is the main follower of Shivashankar Reddy.

Sunitha said Shivashankar Reddy is the key accused in her father’s murder case. She requested police and CBI to investigate Shivashankar Reddy’s role in the murder case and also provide adequate security to her family.

The CBI on Friday (today) questioned Shivashankar Reddy in Viveka’s murder case.