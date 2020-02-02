AP Opposition parties blaming Jagan but not Modi

Very surprisingly, everybody is blaming CM Jaganmohan Reddy while it’s the Modi-Shah duo who ignored AP in Central budget. The TDP, Jana Sena, social media and commentators are all discrediting Jagan’s arrogant policies for the absence of any Central allocations for the state. TDP has no alliance with the BJP as of now. But, TDP leaders are talking just like Pawan Kalyan, throwing all the blame on the YCP government but not criticising BJP at all.

In Tamil Nadu, it is said that its local parties leave aside their differences to bring pressure on the Centre for giving funds and projects to their state. Now, in AP, the political differences between the regional parties rose to a new peak that they are bent on eliminating one another rather than getting justice from the centre. At one point, YCP Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy angrily asked why nobody is asking the Centre.

Analysts say that Jagan Reddy has politically isolated himself to such an extent that he has no friends left to defend him in this crucial time. Even his long-time sympathiser and BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao is only asking AP to wait and watch how the Modi government will truly help Polavaram and other projects in future. Will that future ever come?