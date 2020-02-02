Exclusive: Gowtam Tinnanuri in talks for a Mega Project

Gowtam Tinnanuri is sure one of the most sensible directors of this generation. The emotional touch in his films Malli Raava and Jersey impressed the class audience big time. He is now reprising Jersey in Bollywood and the project will release later this year. Mega-producer NV Prasad paid an advance for Gowtam Tinnanuri even before Jersey started. Gowtam Tinnanuri has an interesting plot for Charan and he informed this to NV Prasad recently.

NV Prasad is in plans to arrange a meeting between the duo soon. Charan as of now is busy with RRR and hasn’t signed his next project. If things fall in place, the project will start next year. Gowtam Tinnanuri is keen on returning back to Telugu after completing the remake of Jersey in Bollywood.