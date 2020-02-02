DSP bags a Biggie

Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad is in a dull phase in his career. He could not deliver blockbuster numbers after which Tollywood directors replaced him with other young composers. S Thaman is the recent sensation and he is on the top with his recent chart-busters. DSP is in plans to bounce back at any cost and he is completely focused on his work. He is composing the tunes for Allu Arjun – Sukumar project which will roll this month.

The latest news is that Devi Sri Prasad is in talks to compose the music for Pawan Kalyan’s next film that would be directed by Harish Shankar. DSP delivered a blockbuster album for Gabbar Singh in the past and Harish Shankar decided to repeat the combo again. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and the project will start during the end of this year.