Buggana super logic on who is Tughlaq

It has become very routine for all rivals to call AP CM Jaganmohan Reddy as a Tughlaq. The national media has also started using this much-maligned name to describe Jagan 3 Capitals and misgovernance. But YCP Ministers didn’t care about that. What embarrased them finally was the story headlined ‘Tughlaqi Jagan’ published by RSS mouthpiece Organiser. Now, the Ministers and YCP MPs are issuing their strong counters, asking the rivals to check historical facts before using the Tughlaq comment against AP CM.

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy used super logic to say that Jagan is not shifting AP Capital to the centre of the state like Tughlaq did. He pointed out that it was Chandrababu Naidu who imitated Tughlaq to develop AP Capital in the centre of the state though it has no development potential. YCP logic is that Jagan is shifting AP Capital from the centre of the state to a strategic location in corner of the state. They are asking critics to realise how Tughlaq was forced to shift his Capital back to Delhi which was in one corner of the kingdom.

It’s now clear that Jagan Reddy is ready to face any odds and to use blind logic in order to kill Amaravati by shifting real Capital to Vizag.