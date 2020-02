Nidhhi Agerwal after a series of debacles raised her glamour quotient. Ismart Shankar brought her a huge relief and Nidhhi Agerwal is currently busy with a bunch of projects. The actress posted a revealing pose and she looked beautiful, sparkling in a saree. Nidhhi Agerwal is currently shooting for Ashok Galla’s debut film which will release this year.





