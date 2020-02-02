YCP MLA protest at Naidu ancestral house: Vizag Capital

CM Jagan Reddy, his Ministers and MLAs are defying all logic and crossing all limits to suppress even the smallest protest against their Vizag Capital plan. Now, ruling party MLA Chevireddy Bhaskara Reddy is holding his most unexpected protest in front of Chandrababu Naidu’s ancestral home in Naravaripalle village in Chandragiri assembly segment. Chevireddy is protesting against the TDP’s ongoing agitation against the 3 Capitals plan.

Chandrababu followers strongly objected to Chevireddy’s protest. The MLA should have held his protest in Chandragiri or Tirupati town. There is no need for him to provoke the TDP sympathisers in the peaceful native village of Chandrababu. The Naravaripalle TDP cadres tried to clash with YCP MLA but the heavy police force controlled the opposition’s leaders while Chevireddy went ahead with his anti-Naidu protests in Naidu’s own village.

For the past seven weeks, the YCP leaders mostly enjoyed the show as the police along with external elements oppressed and suppressed the Amaravati farmers and TDP agitators. Now, as the Capital shifting started in bits and pieces, the YCP MLAs are beginning diversionary protests. On the verge of losing their patience, Amaravati agitators are demanding no further delay from Modi and Pawan to immobilise Jagan government in order to prevent further hurt to AP people.