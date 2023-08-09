AP police book a case against Naidu in Annamayya district

The Andhra Pradesh police have booked a case against TDP chief and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu in Annamayya district on Wednesday. Naidu was booked as A1 in the violence at Angallu village of Mudivedu police station limits.

The police alleged that Chandrababu Naidu made provocative speeches at Angallu which led to violence. The police also alleged that Naidu had provoked his party activists to chase the police and abused the police. Subsequently, the police said that the TDP activists resorted to stone pelting on the police and set the police vehicles on fire.

The police also alleged that Naidu had made a scathing remark on DSP Kesappa asking him to remove the uniform and serve the ruling party. The police have taken these remarks of Naidu to establish that the speech caused the subsequent violence in the area.

While Chandrababu Naidu was made A1 in the case, the police have also booked the case against former minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao as A2.

Meanwhile, the police at Punganuru have arrested three more TDP workers for the violence that took place here during Chandrababu Naidu’s recent visit. The police have identified over 200 persons in the incident and have arrested 70 in the case.

The police booked local TDP leader Challa Babu as A1 in the case. However, Babu was not arrested yet. The police have arrested Babu’s PA Govardhan Reddy in the case, and taken a confession statement from him, holding the TDP leaders responsible for the violence.