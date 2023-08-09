AP Distributors tensed of Megastar’s comments

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Bhola Shankar is heading for release on August 11th across the globe. Few days before the release of the film, Chiranjeevi took a dig on AP government. He said that the government should focus on governance instead of staying focused on the remunerations of the stars. His comments went viral in no time and several leaders of AP responded to the comments. The makers of Bhola Shankar applied for special shows and price hikes in Andhra Pradesh.

The AP distributors are worried if the government grants permission at this time after Megastar’s comments. The GO was expected to be out yesterday but there is no update. The advance sales for the film are yet to be opened as there is a confusion about the price hike. The advance bookings are open in Telangana and other territories. For now, there is a tensed atmosphere in AP. Bhola Shankar is the remake of Vedhalam and it is directed by Meher Ramesh. AK Entertainments are the producers.