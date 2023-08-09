Siddhu Jonnalagadda to work with Bommarillu Baskar

After the super success of DJ Tillu, Siddhu Jonnalagadda is rushed with offers. He is focused on Tillu Square which will release soon. The actor signed a film to be directed by Costumer Neeraja Kona and the shoot will commence soon. People Media Factory will produce this project. Siddhu Jonnalagadda is said to have signed a new film and Bommarillu Baskar is on board to direct this film. BVSN Prasad will produce this untitled entertainer.

The film will have its official launch tomorrow and the makers would make an official announcement about the cast, crew members tomorrow. Siddhu Jonnalagadda is also charging Rs 5 crores as remuneration per film currently. He is said to have rejected Megastar Chiranjeevi’s film due to his prior commitments.