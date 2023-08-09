Buzz: Kiara Advani in talks for Don 3?

Kiara Advani is the most happening actress of the country. She added several hits in the recent times and the latest update says that Kiara Advani is the leading lady in the third installment of Don that is announced officially today. Farhan Akhtar will direct the film while Ranveer Singh is the lead actor. He replaced Shah Rukh Khan who played the lead role in Don 2.

Kiara Advani has been approached and the actress gave her formal nod. The shoot commences this year. Excel Entertainments will produce this prestigious project. A short video byte is unveiled that is shot on Ranveer Singh.