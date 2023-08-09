Anil Ravipudi to direct one more Star Actor?

Successful director Anil Ravipudi is currently busy with Balakrishna’s Bhagavanth Kesari which is slated for Dasara release. The latest buzz in the t T Town says that Anil Ravipudi will soon direct Megastar Chiranjeevi. The film is said to be an out-and-out entertainer with Anil’s entertainment. A formal meeting between Chiranjeevi and Anil Ravipudi took place recently. Anil Ravipudi will work on the script and he would narrate it to Megastar after the release of Bhagavanthi Kesari.

Top producer Dil Raju will produce this prestigious project and the film will start next year after Megastar completes his current projects. An official announcement is expected to be made after Anil Ravipudi narrates the script to Megastar. Chiranjeevi is done with the shoot of Bhola Shankar and he will work with Kalyan Krishna and Vasishta in his upcoming films.