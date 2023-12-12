AP registering highest unemployment rate, says Lokesh

Spread the love

TDP geneal secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Tuesday said that it is really unfortunate that the unemployment rate in the State has increaed to 24 per cent, which is the highest in the country.

Lokesh on Tuesday tweeted that compared to all the States in the county, Andhra Pradesh registered the highest unemployment rate of 24 per cent. Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, has completely destroyed the State which was once flourished with job and employment opportunities as a result of which the youth is in total disappointement, he tweeted. Lokesh wished that the future of the youth in the State who has all the necessary qualifications should progress well.

Women representatives from Payakaraopet Assembly segment complained to Lokesh during his ongoing Yuva Galam pada yatra at Godicherla village that there is no security for them in the YSRCP rule. In a memorandum to Lokesh they said that there is no use of Disha Act and made an appeal to him that the coming TDP government bring in a legislation that provides security for women in the State.

The women representatives also requested Lokesh to set up employment training centres and sanction loans to them on subsidy. They also wanted facilities like pension for single women and Pendli Kanuka (wedding gift) be introduced by the next governemnt to be formed by the TDP.

Observing that the Jagan Mohan Reddy Government is cheating women in the name of Disha Act which is not at all in existence, Lokesh told the women representatives that the murders and atrocities on women in daylight are totally ignored. “Soon after the TDP forms the next government a legisaltion on the lines of East Coast States will be enacted for the security of women in the State and the Maha Sakthi scheme will be introduced to solve the problems of women,” he added.

Lokesh also promised to provide free bus travel facility for women and a financial assistance of Rs 2,500 per month for every woman in the State besides sanctioning loans on high subisidy to them. Woman entrepreneurs will be encouraged with special incentives and Pendli Kanuka scheme will be implemnted, he said.

At Uddandapuram of Nakkapalli mandal in Payakaraopet Assembly segment, the villagers brought to the notice of Lokesh that 75 per cent of the works of the phase four of the Central Public Works Service (CPWS) are complete as the necessary funds of Rs 51 cr was released during the TDP regime to esolve the drinking water problem in their area but after the YSRCP came to power these works came to a standstill. As a result 80 villages in the area are not getting safe drinking water, the villagers informed Lokesh and made an appeal to him to complete its remaining works to supply safe drining water to 80 villages in their area.

Jagan miserably failed even to meet the basic needs of the people who elected him to power, Lokesh said and stated that it is really unfortunate that though the Centre has released funds under Jal Jeevan Mission this inefficient Government failed to utilise these funds. Soon after the TDP is into power in the coming polls water grid will be set up to supply safe drinking water to every doorstep for 24 hours a day, he told the villagers.

Lokesh said that Jagan has cheated even the Anganwadi workers too by not fulfilling the promise made to them on increasing their wages. This apart the work load on them has been increased heavily, Lokesh said and expressed solidarity with the Anganwadi workers who on an agitation demanding fulfilemnt of their demands.

When the Vizag-Chennai Industrial Corridor land displaced informed Lokesh that though the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) promised to pay compensation to them as per the Land Acquisition Act-2013 norms, only Rs 18 lakh is paind to them per acre. Also, the then TDP govenment announced awards for their lands in 2016 and till today no steps are taken to come to their rescue, they informed Lokesh in a memorandum.

The Jagan Government is more interested in real estate business than safeguarding the interests of the displaced, Lokesh said, adding that it is the duty of the State Governemnt to pay compensation to the displaced as per the guidelines when their lands are acquired for public purpose. “Justice will be done for all the displaced of the Vizag-Chennai Industrial Corridor once the TDP is into power again,” Lokesh assured them.

Participating in the Mahila Sakthi programme at Chinna Doddigallu campsite, Lokesh expressed concern that the Jagan Government is not extending any financial assistance for women under self-employment scheme and the prices of essentials are skyrocketing in the YSRCP rule. The Chandranna Bheema scheme which was available during the TDP regime was withdrawan now and the DWCRA system too was completely destroyed, he said.

Regretting that when the TDP is standing by those families who are distress, this Government is registering false cases against such leaders, Lokesh said that leave alone coming to the rescue of women who are in trouble, this Government has diverted Rs 2,200 cr funds saved by DWCRA women under Abhaya Hastam. Soon after the TDP-Jana Sena combine government is formed after the next elections, fee reimbursement scheme will be revived and all other schemes meant for the welfare of women will be reintroduced, Lokesh observed.